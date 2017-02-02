UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 National Fuel Gas Co -
* National Fuel reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $1.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $3.10 to $3.30
* Q1 revenue $27.9 million
* Revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2017 to a range of $3.10 to $3.30 per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 consolidated capital expenditures $535 million - $645 million
* Sees total production of 155 bcfe to 175 bcfe in fy 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
