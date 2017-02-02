UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Johnson Controls International Plc :
* Johnson Controls prices $500 million senior notes offering
* Johnson Controls International Plc - priced a public offering of $500 million principal amount of fixed rate senior notes that mature in 2047
* Johnson Controls - announced that it priced a public offering of $500 million principal amount of fixed rate senior notes that mature in 2047
* Johnson Controls - $500 million principal amount of fixed rate senior notes bear interest at a rate of 4.500 pct per annum
* Johnson Controls - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding commercial paper borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high