Feb 2 Almadex Minerals Ltd :

* Almadex Minerals limited announces proposed private placement

* Almadex Minerals Ltd - proposed non-brokered private placement financing of up to 1.5 million units to raise approximately $2 million

* Almadex Minerals Ltd- intends to use net proceeds of offering to continue drilling el cobre au/cu porphyry targets in Veracruz, Mexico

* Almadex Minerals Ltd- proposed non-brokered private placement financing of up to 1.5 million units at a price of $1.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: