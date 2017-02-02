Feb 2 Bristow Group Inc :

* Bristow group reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.29

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bristow Group Inc - decline in oil and gas industry started in fiscal year 2015 and has continued into fiscal year 2017

* Bristow Group - in february 2017, co's unit entered into a term loan credit agreement for a $200 million five-year secured equipment financing

* Bristow Group - proceeds from secured equipment financing expected to be used to repay amounts due under existing term loans

* Bristow Group - in Feb 2017, executed commitment letter for about 6-year, $230 million secured equipment financing with PK Transportation Finance Ireland

* Qtrly operating revenue $324.35 million versus $395.12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: