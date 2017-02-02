Feb 2 IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc

* IntelliPharmaCeutics announces FDA acceptance for filing of NDA for Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain

* IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc - FDA set a target action date under prescription drug user fee act ("PDUFA") of September 25, 2017

* IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc - FDA has determined that company's application is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: