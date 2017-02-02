UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc -
* Announces fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 sales $200.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high