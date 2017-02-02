UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Minerals Technologies Inc -
* Minerals Technologies reports fourth quarter earnings of $1.04 per share, or $1.08 per share, excluding special items
* Q4 earnings per share $1.08 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $1.04
* Q4 sales $401.3 million versus $430 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high