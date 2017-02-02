UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Pfb Corporation -
* PFB Corporation announces intent to acquire property in Alberta
* Purchase price for deal is $18.8 million
* Approximately one-half of price will be paid in cash and balance through assumption of current mortgage on property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high