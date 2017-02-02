Feb 2 Aceto Corp -

* Aceto reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 sales $125.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now expect Aceto's fiscal year 2017 sales growth to be in mid-to-high teen percentage range

* Now expect Aceto's fiscal year 2017 non-gaap adjusted EPS to be roughly even with fiscal 2016

* Says still expect to launch 7 to 10 rising generic products during second half of fiscal 2017

* On a gaap basis, fiscal year 2017 EPS is expected to be below last year by roughly 45 pct

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $667.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: