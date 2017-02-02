Feb 2 GoldMoney Inc

* GoldMoney Inc. reports financial results for third quarter 2017

* GoldMoney Inc- Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.04

* GoldMoney Inc- Q3 consolidated year to date revenue of $391.9 million, an increase of $241.9 million +62% over YTD revenue in Q3 2016