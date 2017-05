Feb 2 Raven Industries Inc

* RAVEN INDUSTRIES PROVIDES UPDATE ON FILING TIMELINE

* RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC - EXPECTS TO HAVE ALL QUARTERLY REPORTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 FILED PRIOR TO END OF MONTH OF FEBRUARY

* RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC - AEROSTAR CHALLENGES EXISTED IN Q3, BUT "WE ARE ADDRESSING SITUATION AND REDUCING COSTS WHERE APPROPRIATE"