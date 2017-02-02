BRIEF-Lvjing Holding unit sells properties for 180.4 mln yuan
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan
Feb 2 Igm Financial Inc
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2017 MUTUAL FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
* IGM FINANCIAL INC - TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $141.7 BILLION AT JANUARY 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $141.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016
* IGM FINANCIAL INC - MUTUAL FUND ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $137.0 BILLION AT JANUARY 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $137.1 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 Bain Capital said on Monday it has agreed to buy a portfolio of non-performing loans worth $200 million in principal from a Chinese asset management company, the latest move by international investors seeking a piece of the booming market for distressed debt in the world's second-largest economy.