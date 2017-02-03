Feb 3 Solocal Group SA :
* Q4 revenue down 2 percent to 210 million euros ($225.8
million)
* Q4 net profit 10 million euros versus loss 24 million
euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA is 58 million euros, +9 pct, EBITDA/revenue
margin of 28%
* Sees 2017 internet revenue growth: +3 pct to +5 pct
* For 2017 expects EBITDA in 210-225 million euro range
* "Uncertainties which weighed on achievement of financial
restructuring plan have slowed down the last quarter new order
performance, which will restrain mid-year 2017 revenue growth"
* As of Dec 31, 2016, the group had a net cash position of
91 million euros
* Forcasts CAGR 2018-2020 internet revenue growth in high
single-digits
* Forcasts CAGR 2018-2020 EBITDA growth in high
single-digits
* For 2018 expects internet revenue growth by 9 percent
* For 2018 expects EBITDA growth by 5 percent
