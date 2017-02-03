Feb 3 Brookfield Property Partners Lp
* Brookfield Property Partners reports fourth quarter &
full-year 2016 results
* Brookfield Property Partners Lp says qtrly company FFO per
unit $ 0.38
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors announced an increase in company's
quarterly distribution from $0.28 to $0.295 per unit
* Brookfield Property Partners -occupancy in core office
portfolio finished quarter at 92.3 percent on 2.9 million square
feet of total leasing
* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - special committee of
board of trustees of box is currently evaluating offer made to
buy about 16.9 percent interest in box
