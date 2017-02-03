BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
Feb 3 Apollo Global Management Llc :
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Apollo Global Management Llc - qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.87, economic earnings per share $0.98
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Apollo Global Management - total assets under management of $191.7 billion at end of Q4
* Apollo Global Management - total assets were $5.6 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 23pct, compared to december 31, 2015
* Apollo Global Management Llc - qtrly revenue $685.4 million versus $193.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $526.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Apollo global management llc - qtrly distributable earnings $226.2 million versus $130.6 million
* Apollo global management - qtrly distributable eps $0.55
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.