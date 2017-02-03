Feb 3 Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer commences $5 billion accelerated share repurchase

* Pfizer commences $5 billion accelerated share repurchase

* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017

* Has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank N.A.

* Share repurchase agreement is part of Pfizer's existing share repurchase authorization

* Approximately 126 million of shares to be repurchased under transaction will be received by pfizer on February 6, 2017

* Settlement of agreement is expected to occur during or prior to Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: