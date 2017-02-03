Feb 3 Berry Plastics Group Inc -

* Berry Plastics Group Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $110 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming our fiscal 2017 guidance of projected cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow guidance

* "Looking ahead, we will continue our focus on reducing our leverage ratio to a goal of below 4, on or before end of fiscal 2017"

* Within 2017 guidance, also assuming $80 million of cash used for other taxes, primarily related to state, international jurisdictions