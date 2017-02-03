Feb 3 Tuesday Morning Corp

* Tuesday Morning Corp announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 sales $328.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $326.9 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 3.8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company currently expects to invest capital of approximately $38 million to $42 million in fiscal 2017

* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 3.8 pct

* Inventories at end of Q2 of fiscal 2017 were $251.5 million compared to $232.8 million at end of Q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: