Feb 3 Freeport-mcmoran Inc
* Freeport-McMoran updates status of pt freeport indonesia
operations
* Freeport-Mcmoran inc says pt freeport indonesia continues
to seek approval from indonesian authorities for export of its
copper concentrates
* Freeport-Mcmoran - have been actively engaged with
indonesian governmental authorities to enable full operations at
pt-fi to continue without disruption
* Freeport-Mcmoran -continuing delay in obtaining rights to
export copper concentrates will require pt-fi to undertake
near-term actions to reduce production
* Freeport-Mcmoran -under reduced operating plans, pt-fi
will be required to significantly adjust its cost structure,
reduce its work force and spending
* Freeport-Mcmoran - for each month of delay in obtaining
approval, pt-fi sees share of production reduced by about 70
million pounds copper, 70 thousand ounces gold
