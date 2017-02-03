French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
Feb 3 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc
* Beasley media group to divest six radio stations in greenville-new bern-jacksonville, nc for $11 million in de-leveraging transaction
* Says intends to use proceeds from divestiture to reduce debt
* Sale of six greenville-new bern-jacksonville stations, expected to be completed in q2 of 2017
* Cmg coastal carolina, which is affiliated with curtis media group, intends to spin-off wnct-fm to inner banks media, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane