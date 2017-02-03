Feb 3 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc

* Beasley media group to divest six radio stations in greenville-new bern-jacksonville, nc for $11 million in de-leveraging transaction

* Says intends to use proceeds from divestiture to reduce debt

* Sale of six greenville-new bern-jacksonville stations, expected to be completed in q2 of 2017

* Cmg coastal carolina, which is affiliated with curtis media group, intends to spin-off wnct-fm to inner banks media, llc