French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
Feb 3 Magellan Aerospace Corp
* Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404
* Preliminary funding amount of CDN$45m has been approved to launch multi-year agreement
* Contract includes options to extend duration of agreement beyond 2021
* Announced contract award from public services & procurement canada for engine repair, overhaul, fleet management services on F404 engine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane