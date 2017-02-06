Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Feb 6 Dht Holdings Inc says:
* DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects unsolicited proposal from Frontline.
* the DHT board concluded that the "Frontline proposal is wholly inadequate and not in the best interests of DHT or its shareholders"
* "We believe that Frontline's proposal substantially undervalues our company and represents an opportunistic attempt to acquire DHT at a low point in the cycle," said Erik Lind, Chairman of DHT.
* Says "We are confident that DHT will generate significantly more value to shareholders as an independent company than the prospects afforded by this proposal."
* Says: The execution of DHT's strategic plan will continue to drive significant and sustainable value for DHT shareholders
* The Frontline proposal would not properly value DHT's contribution to a combined company and would result in unacceptable dilution to DHT's shareholders.
About DHT Holdings, Inc
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.