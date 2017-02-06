Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Feb 6 Kiadis Pharma NV :
* Kiadis Pharma issues clinical and regulatory progress update on ATIR101 and ATIR20
* Announce initiation of its randomized, controlled, transatlantic phase III trial with ATIR101 (CR-AIR-009)
* Approximately 195 patients with acute leukemia will be enrolled in total in phase III trial
* Patients to receive a haploidentical allogeneic HSCT using either Kiadis Pharma approach with a single dose of ATIR101 or post-transplant cyclophosphamide approach
* Ongoing CR-AIR-008 trial continues to confirm safety profile of ATIR101
* Contingent on approval from EMA, Kiadis Pharma anticipates launching ATIR101(tm) in to European market in 2018
* Kiadis Pharma expects first clinical trial data of ATIR201 to become available in the second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.