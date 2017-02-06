BRIEF-Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole du Morbihan was summoned to appear before the Tribunal De Grande Instance de Vannes by some holders of non voting cooperative securities (CCIS)
May 29 CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC:
Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
* Diamond offshore announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of December 31, 2016, company's total contracted backlog was $3.6 billion, which represents 25 rig years of work
* Approximately 94 pct of company's available ultra-deepwater rig days for 2017 are contracted
* Qtrly total revenues $391.9 million
* Q4 revenue view $358.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC:
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.