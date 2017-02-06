BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 6 Asanko Gold Inc
* Asanko Gold mine expansion update
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
* Asanko Gold Inc says expects to publish results of expansion definitive feasibility study in q1 2017
* Asanko Gold -front end engineering and design has commenced and is on track for completion in q2 2017
* Asanko Gold Inc - Asanko Gold Mine expansion projects will boost production to over 450,000 ounces a year by 2020
* Asanko Gold Inc says construction of conveyor is expected to begin in Q2 2017 and be completed in q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: