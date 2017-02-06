Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* Nrstor inc. Announces equity investment from labourers' pension fund of central and eastern canada

* Nrstor-Received $11 million equity financing commitment from labourers' pension fund of central and eastern canada (liuna)

* Nrstor- has received access to $200 million in additional capital in support of its project pipeline as part of a strategic partnership with the liuna Source text for Eikon: