CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil, commodities prices drop
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
* Nrstor inc. Announces equity investment from labourers' pension fund of central and eastern canada
* Nrstor-Received $11 million equity financing commitment from labourers' pension fund of central and eastern canada (liuna)
* Nrstor- has received access to $200 million in additional capital in support of its project pipeline as part of a strategic partnership with the liuna Source text for Eikon:
ABIDJAN, May 29 Ivory Coast, Africa's fastest growing economy last year, will issue a $1 billion Eurobond next month, Finance Minister Adama Kone told Reuters on Monday.