Feb 6 ProMIS Neurosciences Inc
* ProMIS Neurosciences announces private placement
* ProMIS Neurosciences Inc says it is offering, on a private
placement basis, up to 14 million units at price of CDN$0.145
per unit
* ProMIS Neurosciences - net proceeds of offering will be
used to advance co's alzheimer disease portfolio, including
development of lead product PMN 310
* ProMIS Neurosciences - net proceeds to be used to initiate
development of effective ad diagnostics for detection of toxic
prion strains
* ProMIS Neurosciences Inc - net proceeds of offering will
be used to develop Promis' TAU and TDP43 assets for dementias
and ALS
