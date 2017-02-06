(Corrects typo in headline)

Feb 6 Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Announces financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.29

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly vessel revenue $26.8 million versus $22 million

* During quarter reached agreements with shipyards to reduce price to be paid under shipbuilding contracts of 1 Kamsarmax vessel

Time charter equivalent revenue was $26.8 million for Q4 of 2016 versus $22 million