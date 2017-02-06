BRIEF-Iou Financial Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 6 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd :
* MTS announces the departure of Orey Gillian, the company's ceo
* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd says a search for a new chief executive officer will be conducted
* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd says Orey Gilliam, company's chief executive officer, has decided to leave company effective April 30, 2017
* Mer Telemanagement Solutions -Alon Mualem, co's cfo, will serve as chief executive officer on an interim basis, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua