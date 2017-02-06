Feb 6 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd :

* MTS announces the departure of Orey Gillian, the company's ceo

* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd says a search for a new chief executive officer will be conducted

* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd says Orey Gilliam, company's chief executive officer, has decided to leave company effective April 30, 2017

* Mer Telemanagement Solutions -Alon Mualem, co's cfo, will serve as chief executive officer on an interim basis, effective immediately