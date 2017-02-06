BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 6 Sysco Corp :
* Sysco reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sysco Corp qtrly sales increased 10.7% to $13.5 billion
* Q2 revenue view $13.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.