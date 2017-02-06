BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 6 Rpx Corp
* RPX Corp announces CEO transition
* John Amster tendered his resignation as company's chief executive officer
* Named Marty Roberts, company's general counsel since 2010, as interim CEO, effective immediately
* RPX Corp sees total revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 is expected to be approximately $82 million
* Q4 revenue view $83.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
