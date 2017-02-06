BRIEF-Iou Financial Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 6 Aphria Inc
* Aphria Inc announces $50 million bought deal
* Aphria Inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 10 million common shares of company
* Aphria Inc - expects that 80 pct of net proceeds of offering will be allocated towards currently unfunded portion of Part IV expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua