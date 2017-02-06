BRIEF-Iou Financial Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 6 Osisko Mining Corp
* Osisko mining announces $30 million bought deal equity financing of units
* Osisko mining corp- intends to use net proceeds of offering to continue exploration and development of windfall lake gold project
* Osisko mining corp says to sell 8.8 million units of corporation at a price of $3.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua