UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 6 Amerigas Partners Lp
* Amerigas Partners L.P. to issue notes
* Amerigas Partners LP says its unit intend to offer $525 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Amerigas Partners - net proceeds from offering will be used to finance cos' tender offer for any and all of outstanding 7.00 pct senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high