Feb 6 Amerigas Partners Lp

* Amerigas Partners L.P. to issue notes

* Amerigas Partners LP says its unit intend to offer $525 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* Amerigas Partners - net proceeds from offering will be used to finance cos' tender offer for any and all of outstanding 7.00 pct senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: