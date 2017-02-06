BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 6 Aircastle Ltd -
* Aircastle provides update on CEO medical leave of absence
* Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CFO and acting CEO, will continue to serve as acting CEO
* Ron's return expected to be during Q2
* Provided an update on status of chief executive officer Ron Wainshal's medical leave of absence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange