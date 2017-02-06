Feb 6 A2 Acquisition Corp -

* Announces proposed qualifying transaction with Medicenna Therapeutics Inc

* Says anticipated that a total of 21.2 million A2 consolidated shares will be issued in exchange for all Medicenna shares

* Previously announced letter of intent with Medicenna Therapeutics dated Nov 7, 2016 is superseded by a definitive agreement dated Feb 5

* Definitive agreement dated Feb 5 is between unit of A2 and Medicenna