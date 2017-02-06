BRIEF-Asia Resources Holdings says deal to buy equity interest in Shaanxi Tiandi Zhongli Energy Development Co terminated
* Announces termination of deal to buy equity interest in Shaanxi Tiandi Zhongli Energy Development Company Ltd
Feb 6 A2 Acquisition Corp -
* Announces proposed qualifying transaction with Medicenna Therapeutics Inc
* Says anticipated that a total of 21.2 million A2 consolidated shares will be issued in exchange for all Medicenna shares
* Previously announced letter of intent with Medicenna Therapeutics dated Nov 7, 2016 is superseded by a definitive agreement dated Feb 5
* Definitive agreement dated Feb 5 is between unit of A2 and Medicenna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit to buy entire issued share capital of Perfect Run Group Ltd for rmb138.7 million