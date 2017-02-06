BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 6 Endologix Inc :
* Endologix announces appointment of Dan Lemaitre as chairman of the board
* Says Dan Lemaitre appointed chairman of the board
* Endologix Inc - Dan Lemaitre, lead independent director, has been appointed chairman, and John Mcdermott, will continue to serve as CEO
* Endologix Inc - board of directors has elected to separate positions of chairman of board and chief executive officer, effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.