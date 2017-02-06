Feb 6 Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc :

* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly net income $1.6 million versus $2.2 million

* Says increase in qtrly net interest income of $1.1 million from same period in 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09