BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings says unit and Shimao International Holdings enter equity transfer agreement
* Says unit to buy entire issued share capital of Perfect Run Group Ltd for rmb138.7 million
Feb 6 Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc :
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly net income $1.6 million versus $2.2 million
* Says increase in qtrly net interest income of $1.1 million from same period in 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HJÄLPMEDELSCENTRALEN MEDELPUNKTEN HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018