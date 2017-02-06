BRIEF-India's IL & FS Investment Managers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 28.5 million rupees versus profit 211.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Virtus Total Return Fund
* Virtus total return fund and zweig fund announce proposed merger
* Subject to approval of each fund's shareholders, directors of the virtus total return fund will merge into zweig fund
* Combined fund would adopt name "virtus total return fund inc." and retain "zf" ticker symbol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO