BRIEF-Iou Financial Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 6 Jetpay Corp
* Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay
* Agreement is for an initial term of six years with four one-year renewal options
* Revenues under agreement are expected to begin in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua