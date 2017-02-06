BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 6 General Dynamics Information Technology:
* General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
* General Dynamics Information Technology says single award contract has a potential value of approximately $70 million over three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange