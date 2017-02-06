BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 6 Absolute Software Corp :
* Absolute reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Absolute Software Corp - company expects total f2017 revenue between $92.0 million and $94.6 million
* 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be between $3.9 million and $4.4 million
* Absolute Software Corp - company's outlook for f2017 is unchanged
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $92.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Absolute software corp qtrly revenue $22.5 million versus $21.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: