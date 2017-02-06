Feb 6 Knowles Corp
* Knowles reports Q4 & full year 2016 financial results and
provides outlook for Q1 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Knowles Corp sees Q1 2017 GAAP revenue $180 to $200
million
* Knowles Corp sees Q1 non GAAP EPS $0.08 to $0.14
* Knowles Corp sees Q1 GAAP gross profit margin 35% to 38%
* Knowles Corp qtrly revenue $240.6 million versus $223.5
million
* Q4 revenue view $236.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $201.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
