Feb 6 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc
:
* Allison Transmission announces fourth quarter and full
year 2016 results
* Q4 sales $469 million versus i/b/e/s view $429.7 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.36
* Expects 2017 net sales to be in range of up 1.5 to 4.5
percent compared to 2016
* 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in range of
$70 to $80 million
* Expect Q1 net sales to be approximately flat compared to
same period in 2016
* Allison Transmission Holdings sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA
margin in range of 33.5 to 35.5 percent & adjusted free cash
flow in range of $345 to $385 million
* Q1 revenue view $447.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
