Feb 6 Antero Midstream Partners LP
* Antero Midstream announces strategic processing and
fractionation joint venture and increased guidance and targets
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says increasing 2017 net
income and cash flow guidance
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says also announced increased
2017 guidance
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $800 million
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says JV expected to expand
2017 - 2020 organic project inventory to $2.7 billion
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says Antero Midstream expects
to invest up to $800 million through 2020, net to its 50%
ownership interest in joint venture
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says Antero Midstream and
MarkWest will jointly develop processing assets at Sherwood
processing facility in Doddridge county
* Increasing its forecast for net income to $305 million to
$345 million for 2017
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says to release to JV right
to provide processing services on 195,000 gross acres held by
unit in Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel in West Virginia
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says raises outlook for
adjusted EBITDA to $520 million to $560 million and
distributable cash flow to $405 million to $445 million for 2017
