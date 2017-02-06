Feb 6 Yrc Worldwide Inc :

* YRC Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full-year results for 2016

* Q4 revenue $1.148 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13 billion

* YRC Worldwide Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.23

* YRC Worldwide Inc says Q4 2016 tonnage per day increased 1.9% at yrc freight with no change at regional segment compared to q4 2015

* YRC Worldwide Inc qtrly operating revenue for YRC freight was $730.3 million, down 0.5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $1.13 billion