Feb 6 Yrc Worldwide Inc :
* YRC Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full-year results
for 2016
* Q4 revenue $1.148 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13
billion
* YRC Worldwide Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.23
* YRC Worldwide Inc says Q4 2016 tonnage per day increased
1.9% at yrc freight with no change at regional segment compared
to q4 2015
* YRC Worldwide Inc qtrly operating revenue for YRC freight
was $730.3 million, down 0.5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $1.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
