Feb 6 Instructure Inc :
* Instructure reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.37 to $0.39
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $1.31 to $1.35
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $32.6 million to $33.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $149.3 million to $150.8
million
* Instructure Inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.46
* Instructure Inc qtrly non gaap loss per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $32.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-1.26, revenue view $149.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Instructure Inc qtrly revenue $31.5 million versus $21.8
million last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.43, revenue view $30.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
