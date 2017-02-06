RPT-UPDATE 3-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 6 Tesoro Corp
* Tesoro Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tesoro Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $1.2 billion
* Tesoro Corp Q4 revenue $ 6,652 million versus $ 6,273 million last year
* Q4 revenue view $7.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Empire Industries reports 1Q17 results and conference call information