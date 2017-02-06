CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil, commodities prices drop
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
Feb 6 Fabrinet
* Fabrinet announces second quarter fiscal-year 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Sees Q3 revenue $360 million to $364 million
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.89
* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.68
* Q2 revenue $351.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $335.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $334.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
