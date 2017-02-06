BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 6 Everest Re Group Ltd
* Everest Re Group reports record quarter earnings per share of $9.08; full year return on equity of 13%
* Q4 operating earnings per share $8.83
* Q4 earnings per share $9.08
* Everest Re Group Ltd - Gross written premiums for quarter were $1.5 billion, an increase of 3% compared to Q4 of 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Everest Re Group Ltd- Combined ratio was 82.1% for quarter compared to 78.9%
* Everest Re Group Ltd - Qtrly net investment income $115.2 million versus $110.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market